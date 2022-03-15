Bicycle and Components Market to Garner USD 72.57 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.5% CAGR | Sciton Inc., Lutronic Corp.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Bicycle and Components Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global bicycle and components market is estimated to account for US$ 54,735.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

The report on the Bicycle and Components market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

In order to reduce pollution, governments in several nations are progressively pushing the use of bicycles as a short-distance means of transportation. As the desire for eco-friendly modes of transportation stays strong, the demand for bicycles will skyrocket. The governments of several nations are pushing the use of bicycles as public transportation in metro stations and bus stops. Furthermore, the increased urge to ride bicycles for health and fitness will fuel the global bicycle and components market's rise.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1449

Cycling's growing popularity as a recreational and fitness activity is a major element driving the bicycle and component business. Cycling promotes physical and mental health, and increased consumer awareness that this activity promotes health and well-being is assisting in the market's growth. Cycling is becoming more popular as a recreational activity that people enjoy doing with their friends and family. Cycling is recommended by health practitioners all around the globe as an aerobic activity that can help avoid illnesses including stroke, heart attack, certain malignancies, and depression. Cycling is thought to be a useful exercise for losing or maintaining weight as a preventative measure against a variety of lifestyle conditions.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Alma Lasers Ltd.

• Cutera Inc.

• Cynosure Inc.

• Fotona d.d.

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Lutronic Corp.

• Lynton Lasers Ltd.

• Sciton Inc.

• Solta Medical Inc.

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

• Venus Concept Canada Corp

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Bicycle and Components market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1449

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Bicycle and Components market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1449



Trable of Content

1 Bicycle and Components Market Overview

1.1 Bicycle and Components Product Overview

1.2 Bicycle and Components Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rims

1.2.2 Saddles

1.2.3 Frames

1.3 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bicycle and Components Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bicycle and Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bicycle and Components Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bicycle and Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Bicycle and Components Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bicycle and Components Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bicycle and Components Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bicycle and Components Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bicycle and Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bicycle and Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bicycle and Components Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bicycle and Components Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bicycle and Components as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bicycle and Components Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bicycle and Components Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bicycle and Components Status and Outlook by Region

...

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicycle and Components Business

10.1 Giant Bicycles

10.1.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information

10.1.2 Giant Bicycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Giant Bicycles Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Giant Bicycles Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.1.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Development

10.2 Atlas Cycles

10.2.1 Atlas Cycles Corporation Information

10.2.2 Atlas Cycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Atlas Cycles Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Giant Bicycles Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.2.5 Atlas Cycles Recent Development

10.3 Avon Cycles

10.3.1 Avon Cycles Corporation Information

10.3.2 Avon Cycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Avon Cycles Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Avon Cycles Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.3.5 Avon Cycles Recent Development

10.4 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

10.4.1 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.4.5 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Accell Group

10.5.1 Accell Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Accell Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Accell Group Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Accell Group Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.5.5 Accell Group Recent Development

10.6 Caloi

10.6.1 Caloi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Caloi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Caloi Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Caloi Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.6.5 Caloi Recent Development

10.7 Merida Industry

10.7.1 Merida Industry Corporation Information

10.7.2 Merida Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Merida Industry Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Merida Industry Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.7.5 Merida Industry Recent Development

10.8 Currie Technologies

10.8.1 Currie Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Currie Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Currie Technologies Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Currie Technologies Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.8.5 Currie Technologies Recent Development

10.9 Dorel

10.9.1 Dorel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dorel Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dorel Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.9.5 Dorel Recent Development

10.10 Shimano

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bicycle and Components Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shimano Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shimano Recent Development

10.11 SunTour

10.11.1 SunTour Corporation Information

10.11.2 SunTour Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SunTour Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SunTour Bicycle and Components Products Offered

10.11.5 SunTour Recent Development

...