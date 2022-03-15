Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Report

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global consumer network attached storage market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Consumer Network Attached Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2015-2020. Consumer network attached storage (NAS) is a centralized storage system that is usually connected to a computer network. It enables multiple users to simultaneously access stored data across the server environment. It relies on common internet file systems (CIFS), network file sharing (NFS), and TCP/ IP protocols for transferring the data. Consumer (NAS) aids in configuring redundant array of independent disks (RAID) to improve disk performance, video recording, and editing, and ensuring files security. On account of these properties, it is widely used as a file server with remote access to media players and multiple personal computers (PCs).

The widespread adoption of the consumer network attached storage across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can be attributed to the increasing need for easily installable and cost-effective storage systems to enhance the backup, security, accessibility, and redundancy of user data In line with this, the extensive utilization of consumer NAS as an archive system and print and media servers for internet and video-on-demand downloads is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, significant improvements in network-attached storage density, such as the introduction of cloud and big data consumer NAS architecture, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global consumer network attached storage market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

YesBuffalo Americas Inc. (Melco Holdings Inc.)

D-Link Corporation

Drobo Inc. (Storcentric Inc.)

Netgear Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Synology Inc.

Thecus Technology Corporation (Ennoconn)

Western Digital Corporation

Zyxel Communications Corp. (Unizyx Holding Corporation).

Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Design:

1-Bay

2-Bays

4-Bays

5-Bays

6-Bays

Above 6 Bays

Breakup by End User:

Home Users

Businesses

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

