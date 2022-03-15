Protective Clothing Market Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis 2020-2027

Protective Clothing Market Size

Rise in concerns associated with the safety of workers across various sectors such as firefighting and healthcare drives the growth of the global market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in concerns associated with the safety of workers across various sectors such as firefighting and healthcare drives the growth of the global protective clothing market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for protective clothing is likely to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic from the heathcare industry to protect the healthcare workers.

Surge in demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing from various sectors and increase in standards of medical hygiene across the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global protective clothing market.

Download Free PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/371

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The protective clothing market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the protective clothing market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the protective clothing market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on material type, the thermal segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the biological/radiation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/371

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacfic is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the protective clothing market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the protective clothing market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Leading Market Players:

• Lakeland Industries

• DuPont

• 3M Company

• Ballyclare Limited

• Teijin Limited

• Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

• Cetriko S.L.

• VF Corporation

• Glen Raven Inc

• W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-protective-clothing-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.