Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: How Hormones Affect the Skin's Appearance

Hormones affect everything from blood sugar to blood pressure, growth and fertility, sex drive, metabolism, and even skin

/EIN News/ -- Los Angles , March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: How Hormones Affects the Skin's Appearance. You see it all over beauty magazines, blogs, and websites — articles relating beauty and skin health to hormones. Studies have demonstrated that fluctuations in hormones can affect acne, dryness, pigmentation, and aging of the skin. Hormones take care of many aspects of our internal body systems; they act on the brain, bone, and heart so why wouldn’t they also impact how we look?

Hormones are the chemical signals that play a crucial role in every aspect of our lives, from regulating our blood pressure to our skin’s appearance. Oftentimes, the visible changes are so much out in the open that individuals ignore the internal changes. Hormonal changes happen from the time of birth and continue throughout each individual’s lifetime. Hormone levels increase throughout childhood and hit their peak during the teenage years.

Hormonal fluctuations in teenage years lead to oily skin and acne as the body produces more estrogen and progesterone than normal. Teenagers tend to have thinner skin. As hormone levels decline during adulthood there is more sebum (oil) production which leads to dry skin that may be prone to wrinkles, cracked skin, and premature aging. To find out how hormones affect everything from blood sugar to blood pressure, growth and fertility, sex drive, metabolism, and even skin

