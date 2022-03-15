MoMo and Gojek announce strategic partnership, integrating MoMo’s wallet on the Gojek app in VN

VIETNAM, March 15 -

Gojek users in Việt Nam can now use the MoMo e-wallet to pay. — Photo courtesy of Gojek

HCM CITY — MoMo and mobile on-demand services platform Gojek have announced a strategic partnership that will see the former become the first e-wallet to be integrated into the Indonesian company’s app in Việt Nam.

They will combine their technological strengths and large eco-systems to accelerate the use of cashless payments and provide a convenient payment experience to consumers.

The addition of the e-wallet is part of Gojek’s strategy to offer users more payment options on its app following the launch of its card payment feature last year.

The partnership will enable it to tap into MoMo's eco-system of over 31 million users, especially amid the rising trend of contactless payment due to COVID-19.

Phùng Tuấn Đức, general manager of Gojek Vietnam, said: “At Gojek, we are always looking for ways to work with our partners to bring more benefits to users. Our partnership with MoMo represents the first time Gojek is collaborating with a Vietnamese tech company, building on our complementary business strengths and a shared commitment to improve lives through technology.”

The two companies will offer first-time service users several promotions.

From March 14 users who install the Gojek app for the first time will be eligible to receive a gift package of up to VNĐ600,000 comprising 18 vouchers for GoRide, GoCar Protect and GoFood services and one GoFood voucher after making their first payment for Gojek services using MoMo. — VNS