Minister of National Security and U.S. Officials discuss countering Illicit Trafficking in Firearms

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 14 - Port of Spain: Trinidad and Tobago’s bilateral relationship with the United States of America was strengthened on Friday March 11, 2022 when Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. met with officials from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Chief of the ATF International Affairs Division (IAD), Mr. Joshua Rusk; Deputy Chief of the ATF IAD, Mr. Jason Tortorici; and ATF Agent, who will be posted to Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Michael Graham, were introduced to the Minister by Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America in Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Shante Moore.

The meeting presented an opportunity for Minister Hinds to discuss prospects to further bilateral security collaboration between the Governments of Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America, in significant areas of mutual interest.

Minister Hinds welcomed the ATF team to Trinidad and Tobago and committed support for the ATF initiatives and activities that will be carried out in this country, to stem the trafficking of illicit guns and firearms. The Minister thanked the ATF for the technical support committed, indicating that he looked forward to a fruitful collaboration between the organization and Trinidad and Tobago’s law enforcement agencies.

The ATF team stated that their main objective will be to support the agencies of the Ministry of National Security, in efforts against the illicit trafficking in firearms, through the provision of operational support, knowledge and information sharing, as well as capacity building initiatives.

The ATF informed the Minister that it will also support the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), as it strengthens capacity and policies to counter the illicit trafficking in firearms in the Caribbean Basin.

Also in attendance were Deputy Director, International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch, and International Affairs Officer, Mr. Anthony J. Phillips-Spencer.