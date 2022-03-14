Submit Release
Young specialists will be attracted to new jobs created in the Samarkand Tourist Center

Young specialists will be attracted to new jobs created in the Samarkand Tourist Center

A presentation was held  via ZOOM platform of new jobs created for students in the Samarkand Tourist Center. 

The event was attended by representatives of the Department for the Development of Education and Science in the Field of tourism and Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan, representatives of the Samarkand Tourist Center and the “Silk Road” International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, as well as subordinate professional educational institutions that train personnel in the field of tourism.

During the presentation, were discussed the issues of employment of graduate students for vacant jobs in the Samarkand Tourist Center. Also, the responsible employees of the Tourist Center T.Golikova and A.Ktorov provided detailed information about the requirements for specialists who will be hired.

Students wishing to get a job can get information through the website Silkroad-Samarkand (https://job.silkroad-samarkand.com/ ).

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan

