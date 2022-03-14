Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Yoon Suk-yeol, President-elect of the Republic of Korea

AZERBAIJAN, March 14 - 14 march 2022, 16:37

Dear Mr. Yoon,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your election to the post of the President of the Republic of Korea.

I attach a particular importance to the friendly relations developed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea. I believe that the cooperation in the areas of mutual interest between our countries that will celebrate this year the 30th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations will continue to evolve and expand by our joint efforts for the sake of welfare of our peoples.

I wish you good health, happiness and success in your future activities for the welfare of your friendly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 March 2022

