Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of United Arab Emirates

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei.

Welcoming the delegation, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Minister and members of the delegation, welcome again. We are glad to see you. Thank you for taking the time to attend this important ceremony. I hope that next year we will hold another ceremony to mark the launch of the station. This is a really major and important event because the station is the first solar power plant of this scale to be built in Azerbaijan. This station will be built by one of the leading companies in this field, and as I mentioned in my speech, by a company from a friendly country. This is very important. I think this is just the beginning of our cooperation. I am confident that as in other areas, we will find and explore many opportunities in the field of renewable energy. Of course, we have achieved good results in trade and political contacts, and the relations between the leaders of the two countries are very cordial. I am confident that we will succeed in the field of renewable energy as well. Given the current situation in the world energy market, I think we can look at a broader picture. Of course, we have excellent cooperation in the OPEC+ format. I intend to look more closely at the potential, potential investment and joint activities in this area to achieve our goals to the maximum extent.

Greetings again, and I wish you a pleasant stay in Baku.

Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said:

- Thank you very much, Your Excellency. I am very pleased to be in Baku again. Your Excellency, every time I come here, I see Baku even more developed. Under your wise leadership, Azerbaijan has become really attractive for both tourists and direct foreign investment. Your Excellency, the United Arab Emirates and Masdar, we would like to assure you that we are committed to supporting your renewable energy strategy. We are also interested in participating in other projects – for example, the issue of gas, as I discussed with my Azerbaijani colleague. If we look at the current situation, more gas can be transported from Azerbaijan to Europe to diversify sources, as well as hydrogen. Using the gas pipeline, hydrogen could be a form of green energy that Azerbaijan can export in the future.