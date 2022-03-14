Submit Release
2022 Crop Insurance Enrolment Deadline Extended To April 14, 2022

CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2022

Today, Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced the 2022 Crop Insurance enrolment deadline is extended to April 14, 2022. Due to logistical challenges because of the ongoing supply-chain issues posed by the pandemic, there was a delay in the delivery of the 2022 Crop Insurance packages to producers’ addresses. These challenges occurred after the packages left the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) on February 25, 2022.

“Prairie producers continue to inspire us with their resiliency and ability to rise to the challenges of the past year,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “Risk management programs like crop insurance are essential to help producers prepare for the future, and we want to ensure they have the time they need to make decisions that are right for their business.”

"We want to ensure producers have additional time to review their operation's risk management plans for the upcoming growing season," said Marit. "SCIC offers a full suite of programs to support producers, including Crop Insurance. We understand the challenges the Saskatchewan agriculture industry is currently facing, and I encourage producers to take the time now to review all Crop Insurance options and select features best suited for their operation."

As of March 10, 2022, the 2022 Crop Insurance packages were circulated and distributed to producers' addresses. Producers can anticipate receiving their packages in their mailboxes within the next few days.

SCIC staff are available to assist producers with their Crop Insurance endorsement and coverage details. Producers can also access and modify their Crop Insurance details directly through SCIC's online Crop Insurance portal, CropConnect. Producers must select insured crops and coverage levels or make additional changes by April 14, 2022, or coverage will remain the same as the previous year. For more information, contact a local SCIC office, email customer.service@scic.ca, or call 1-888-935-0000.

Crop Insurance is a federal-provincial-territorial Business Risk Management program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Under Crop Insurance, premiums for most programs are shared 40 per cent by participating producers, 36 per cent by the Government of Canada and 24 per cent by the Government of Saskatchewan. Administrative expenses are fully funded by governments, 60 per cent by Canada and 40 per cent by Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Tessa Krofchek Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) Melville Phone: 639-398-2268 Email: media.inquiries@scic.ca

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations Ottawa Phone: 613-773-7972

