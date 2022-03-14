Rhode Island's Election System Performance Ranked #8 In Nation In MIT's 2020 Election Performance Index

RHODE ISLAND, March 14 - PROVIDENCE, R.I. – According to the newly released 2020 #ElectionsPerformance Index report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Election Data + Science Lab, Rhode Island's election system, administered by the Rhode Island Board of Elections, ranked 8th in the nation for performance during the 2020 presidential election. Data from the report shows that Rhode Island's election system has improved its performance from 23rd in the nation during the 2008 election, to 8th best in the nation during the 2020 election.

"This new report from MIT's Election Data + Science Lab is yet another indication that Rhode Islanders can be confident in the performance and accuracy of our state's election system," said Diane Mederos, Chairwoman of the Rhode Island Board of Elections. "In the face of unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rhode Island Board of Elections and our Board of Canvassers partners stepped up to process a record number of mail and emergency in-person ballots, implement mail ballot drop boxes in every city and town, field in-person voting locations in every city and town, and certify the results of the 2020 election all in timely and transparent fashion. I want to congratulate the Board of Elections hard-working staff for achieving this impressive national ranking for elections performance."

"The 2020 election was one of the most challenging we have ever faced, but thanks to new policies, procedures, technology enhancements, and the hard work of our Board members, staff, and Board of Canvassers partners, the 2020 #ElectionsPerformance Index report shows that our election system performed better than ever," said Robert Rapoza, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections. "As this report demonstrates, Rhode Islanders should be proud that we have one of the top performing election systems in the nation."

MIT's Election Data + Science Lab Elections Performance Index is the first objective measure of election performance in each state for U.S. midterm and presidential elections. It began tracking election administration with the 2008 election. Innovative and unique, it provides a comprehensive assessment of how election administration functions in all 50 states and Washington, DC. For more information, indicators, and index methodology visit elections.mit.edu.

