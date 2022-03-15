Egypt LED Lighting Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026

Egypt LED Lighting Market Report

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Egypt LED lighting market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Egypt LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Light emission diode or LED is a lighting system, which consists of a semiconductor device that emits light when electricity is passed through a microchip. The products offer umpteen advantages, which include high durability, compact size, minimum radiation emissions, low heat output, and low power consumption. LED lights also exhibit higher efficiency when compared with conventional light bulbs. Currently, fluorescent and incandescent lights are increasingly being replaced with LED lighting across retail centers, residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutes in Egypt.

The increasing number of modern housing projects and the cost-efficiency of LED lighting are key factors driving the market growth in Egypt. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the availability of energy-efficient lighting systems and increasing environmental consciousness are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of modern housing projects, increasing standard of living, and stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions are factors creating a positive outlook for the market in Egypt. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Egypt LED lighting market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3Brothers For Lighting & Engineering

Aimex

Delta Egypt Lighting

EGREEN

EM-Electrical

Evergreen Solar Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siraj Lighting Company.

Breakup by Product Type:

LED Lamps and Modules

LED Fixtures

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Indoors

Outdoors

Breakup by Import and Domestic:

Import

Domestic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

