Crystal Oscillator Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the crystal oscillator market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crystal Oscillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The crystal oscillator is a resonating circuit that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses using mechanical vibrations. The piezoelectric material offers precise frequency and offers several other advantages, such as converting mechanical vibrations to electric pulses. It also sends an electronic oscillator/ frequency oscillator to produce oscillators of a certain frequency. As a result, the crystal oscillator is extensively used in radio transmitters, integrated circuits, and watches. It also finds application across the IT and telecommunications, electronics, aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors.
The increasing demand for highly stable frequency oscillators and the expanding telecommunication industry are key factors primarily driving the crystal oscillator market across the globe. In addition to this, the rising demand for compact telecommunication components with low power consumption and the widespread usage of crystal oscillators in portable electronic devices are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the extensive research and development (R&D), are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the crystal oscillator market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
CTS Corporation
Daishinku Corp.
KYOCERA Corporation
Microchip Technology Inc.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.
Rakon Limited
River Eletec Corporation
Seiko Epson Corporation
Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.
TXC Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator
Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator
Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator
Others
Breakup by Crystal Cutting Type:
AT Cut
BT Cut
SC Cut
Others
Breakup by Mounting Scheme:
Surface Mount
Thru-Hole
Breakup by End User:
Electronics
IT and Telecommunication
Military and Defense
Automotive and Transport
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
