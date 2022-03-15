Crystal Oscillator Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

Crystal Oscillator Market

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crystal Oscillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The crystal oscillator is a resonating circuit that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses using mechanical vibrations. The piezoelectric material offers precise frequency and offers several other advantages, such as converting mechanical vibrations to electric pulses. It also sends an electronic oscillator/ frequency oscillator to produce oscillators of a certain frequency. As a result, the crystal oscillator is extensively used in radio transmitters, integrated circuits, and watches. It also finds application across the IT and telecommunications, electronics, aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors.

The increasing demand for highly stable frequency oscillators and the expanding telecommunication industry are key factors primarily driving the crystal oscillator market across the globe. In addition to this, the rising demand for compact telecommunication components with low power consumption and the widespread usage of crystal oscillators in portable electronic devices are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the extensive research and development (R&D), are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the crystal oscillator market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

CTS Corporation

Daishinku Corp.

KYOCERA Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Rakon Limited

River Eletec Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.

TXC Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Others

Breakup by Crystal Cutting Type:

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

Others

Breakup by Mounting Scheme:

Surface Mount

Thru-Hole

Breakup by End User:

Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Military and Defense

Automotive and Transport

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

