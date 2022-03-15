GenieMD Coupling Virtual Care Services, Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and Lifestyle to create GenieMDhome
Realizing the home as a setting of care.
Achieving a greater state of wellness occurs when the patient is provided tools to help them change behaviors that ultimately advance achieving their wellness goals.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc (“GenieMD”), a provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first, virtual care platform has announced the launch of GenieMDhome – your home health station.
— Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD
“GenieMD advances its innovator position by coupling Virtual Care Services, SDoH and Lifestyle to better support the needs of the whole person.”, said Tom Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD and host of the HealthcareNowRadio program, The Virtual Shift, “Achieving a greater state of wellness occurs when the patient is provided tools to help them change behaviors that ultimately advance achieving their wellness goals.”
GenieMD, was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry, provides a complete end-to-end, modular, customizable and scalable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring(RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM). GenieMD also provides clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMDhome furthers their virtual care platform by fusing their current award-winning platform with ten-inch tablet hardware, and a broader library of tools to help patient overcome social factors and to enhance their lifestyle activities – maximizing their engagement in life. Each library element is defined as a tile and a patient’s selection of tiles is unique to their needs. As an example, these tiles represent access to their care team, integration of medical devices, diet and exercise programs, as well as where to find / order healthy foods, transportation services, entertainment, delivery services, and much, much more. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to the home with a specific focus on moving the patient from an awareness to wellness.
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of telemedicine, clinical call center triage, and remote patient monitoring solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled telehealth solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices and commercial insurance carriers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com
