WAXP News Site Releases 2022 Report On Blockchain Technology & Crypto Scams

The new report comes as more crypto scams are being reported in the cybersphere, making it essential for anyone interested in cryptos to be able to tell the difference between legitimate coins and potentially fraudulent schemes.



More details can be found at



The latest report explains that cybercriminals have become so sophisticated that they can hack into well-known DeFi sources and promote their fake tokens for cash. It clarifies that readers should do their own research, even when the news appears on several highly trusted crypto news sites. This is because these sites could’ve been hacked.



Emerging data support this. According to several studies, cybercrime has become more sophisticated in the last few years. Cybercriminals can now hack into highly private accounts, even those with strong passwords. The goal is to promote a giveaway scam that lures or pressures the reader to hand over their money in exchange of a reward.



WAX Dynasty says that people should do their research before investing in a cryptocurrency – even if it comes from a reliable source. A good rule of thumb is to always discern whether something sounds "too good to be true". The authors of the report mention that if something seems too unrealistic, it probably is.



The report recommends that potential investors understand their risk tolerance. Cryptocurrencies are, in general, highly risky endeavors. Even tokens such as Bitcoin are still speculative assets and require a moderately aggressive risk profile to consider, so investors should only put in money that they can afford to lose if the market fluctuates.



One of the biggest mistakes people make is to invest their entire life savings on the “off-chance” that their investment doubles or triples in a few months. It reminds readers that one should only invest what one is willing to lose.

