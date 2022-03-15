Workspace-as-a-service Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2028 | Getronics, Vmware Inc., Unisys

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The report on the Workspace-as-a-service market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) is a sort of desktop virtualization used by businesses to give their employees access to data from any location, at any time. Enterprises enable access to company apps via an employee's preferred electronic device. Furthermore, the introduction of workspace-as-a-service solutions has allowed businesses to assist their employees with logging in to the service and gaining access to a virtual desktop environment. This functions like an employees office desktop. Employees have been more productive as a result of the solution.

This study is dedicated to offering niche markets, possible hazards, and detailed competitive strategy analysis in many industries based on the Workspace as a Service market growth status, competitive landscape, and development model in various countries of the world. The competitive advantages of various types of products and services, as well as the development potential, consumption characteristics, and structural analysis of downstream application industries, are all thoroughly examined. This paper discusses in depth the various dangers and possibilities that may be focused on to boost growth during the epidemic period.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Tech Mahindra

• Vmware Inc.

• Colt Technology Services

• Econocomy Group

• Getronics

• Independence It Corporation

• Unisys

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Workspace-as-a-service market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Segment by Type

• Desktop as a Service

• Application as a Service

• System Integration Service

• Managed Service

• Consulting Service

Segment by Application

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Travel and Hospitality

• Education

• Others

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Workspace-as-a-service market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Workspace as a Service Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis



2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

...

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 NTT DATA Corporation

5.1.1 NTT DATA Corporation Company Profile

5.1.2 NTT DATA Corporation Business Overview

5.1.3 NTT DATA Corporation Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 NTT DATA Corporation Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.2 Citrix Systems, Inc.

5.2.1 Citrix Systems, Inc. Company Profile

5.2.2 Citrix Systems, Inc. Business Overview

5.2.3 Citrix Systems, Inc. Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Citrix Systems, Inc. Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.3 VMware, Inc.

5.3.1 VMware, Inc. Company Profile

5.3.2 VMware, Inc. Business Overview

5.3.3 VMware, Inc. Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 VMware, Inc. Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.4 Agosto

5.4.1 Agosto Company Profile

5.4.2 Agosto Business Overview

5.4.3 Agosto Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Agosto Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.5 ZDNet

5.5.1 ZDNet Company Profile

5.5.2 ZDNet Business Overview

5.5.3 ZDNet Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5.4 ZDNet Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.6 Blue Fox Group

5.6.1 Blue Fox Group Company Profile

5.6.2 Blue Fox Group Business Overview

5.6.3 Blue Fox Group Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6.4 Blue Fox Group Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.7 Tech Mahindra

5.7.1 Tech Mahindra Company Profile

5.7.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview

5.7.3 Tech Mahindra Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7.4 Tech Mahindra Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.9 Colt Technology Services

5.9.1 Colt Technology Services Company Profile

5.9.2 Colt Technology Services Business Overview

5.9.3 Colt Technology Services Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9.4 Colt Technology Services Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.10 Northeast IS

5.10.1 Northeast IS Company Profile

5.10.2 Northeast IS Business Overview

5.10.3 Northeast IS Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10.4 Northeast IS Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.11 Independence IT Inc.

5.11.1 Independence IT Inc. Company Profile

5.11.2 Independence IT Inc. Business Overview

5.11.3 Independence IT Inc. Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.11.4 Independence IT Inc. Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.12 SMB Nation

5.12.1 SMB Nation Company Profile

5.12.2 SMB Nation Business Overview

5.12.3 SMB Nation Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.12.4 SMB Nation Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.13 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

5.13.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Company Profile

5.13.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Business Overview

5.13.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.13.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.14 Unisys Corporation

5.14.1 Unisys Corporation Company Profile

5.14.2 Unisys Corporation Business Overview

5.14.3 Unisys Corporation Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.14.4 Unisys Corporation Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

5.16 Microsoft Corporation

5.16.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

5.16.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

5.16.3 Microsoft Corporation Workspace as a Service Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.16.4 Microsoft Corporation Workspace as a Service Products Introduction

...