Construction Equipment Rental Market: Increasing Demand and is Expected To Drive The Market Growth

Market Size – USD 97.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction equipment rental market is projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributable to availability of numerous rental options a firm can have to fill the void during outages and give required flexible options that supports logistics and finance. Firms reduce their cost by availing rental equipment over a long term for numerous projects. Organizations do not need to make upfront investments in various heavy equipment, while saving on depreciation and labor and maintenance costs over a long period of time. Rental companies take care of these expenses.

The construction equipment rental market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spxending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the construction equipment rental industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In March 2019, Cooper Equipment Rentals announced the purchase of Prime Rentals, an equipment rental company located in Canada. This investment helped the acquirer to expand its business in South Alberta.

In 2019, Siddha Group initiated the use of new construction technologies such as Precast, PEB, and Drywall in its works to secure a better output

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to continue its dominance in the global construction equipment rental market in terms of both usage and manufacturing throughout the forecast period. This region has witnessed growth in the number of metro projects, highways, airports, hydroelectric projects, and dams as well as heavy industrial activities over the last few years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market based on equipment type, product type, application, and region as follows:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)



Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building

Concrete

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Excavators

Cranes

Backhoes

Crawler Dozers

Concrete Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Real Estate

Commercial Estate

Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Construction Equipment Rental market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Construction Equipment Rental market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Construction Equipment Rental market.

Radical Highlights of the Construction Equipment Rental Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Construction Equipment Rental market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Construction Equipment Rental market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

