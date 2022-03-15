Morocco Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 15 - Morocco recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 108 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,769,322 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,231,420 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,972,495 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,162,125 while recoveries increase to 1,145,338, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (08), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (07), the Oriental (04), Marrakech-Safi (03), Fez-Meknes (02), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (02), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01), Guelmim-Oued Noun (01) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 16,043 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with four new deaths reported in the regions of the Oriental (02), Casablanca-Settat (01) and Marrakech-Safi (01).

The number of active cases has dropped to 744 including 72 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 14 March 2022