Ramadan/Market Supply: Government to Take Firm Measures against Any Exceedance (Akhannouch)

MOROCCO, March 15 - The government will take firm measures against any exceedance that will be recorded during the supply of the market during the month of Ramadan, stressed, Monday in Rabat, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

In a statement to the press at the end of a government meeting devoted to the support of measures to ensure a normal supply of the market during the holy month, Akhannouch said that some products will be monitored and controlled, stating that the government will take firm action in case an exceedance is recorded.

This coordination meeting with members of the government on the eve of the month of Ramadan was an opportunity to focus on measures to ensure a normal supply of the market during this blessed month, he added, expressing satisfaction that all products are available on the market.

The operation to control prices and their availability on the market is done continuously, said Akhannouch, noting that the monitoring shows that there is a stability of prices of some products, while others have been impacted by the international situation.

For his part, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, said in a similar statement that the meeting tackled the supply of commodities to the domestic market, including those consumed during the month of Ramadan.

The Minister explained that the change in the prices of some products recorded during recent weeks is related to a specific cause, stressing that the monopoly and speculation cannot be tolerated.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, meanwhile, stressed that all products consumed during the month of Ramadan will be available on the market, pointing out that prices are carefully monitored in order not to impact the purchasing power of citizens.

Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah Alaoui said that all partners at central, regional and local levels will be mobilized to reassure citizens about the availability of all products during the blessed month.

MAP 14 March 2022

Distribution channels:


