A message of friendship and compassion with Kimberly Adams’ “Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly”
Adams balances fun and exciting adventures with some real-life topics, making it an effective vehicle for simple messages about compassion, friendship, and inclusion.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishes don’t always come true the way we expect them to―but they can be brought to life in a very different way!
— Gretchen Hansen from The US Review of Books
“Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly” is a hefty dash of magical realism book that elevates beyond a simple story of farm-living to a well-crafted tale of solidarity and friendship, of dreams coming true, and of hard work, resilience, and hope.
The story centers around Carly, who lives at Five Mile Farm in Oklahoma. Carly was little but strong, and she loved to work and play. Carly had a wiener dog named Okie and a Yorkie named Mollie. She also had a cat called Wally, a parrot named Annie, and a Bluetick hound from a neighboring farm visited from time to time, which she called Blue. For all the animal friends that Carly had though, the one thing missing was a pony.
Thereafter comes Queen Bee Nora, who is long, graceful and honored by all the bees. Queen Nora makes wishes come true for those who seek her out. Together with her best friend, a scout bee named Journey, Queen Nora knew of Carly’s wishes, so she sent Journey off in search of a pony for the little girl. Will Queen Bee Nora and Journey succeed in making Carly’s wish come true?
"A well-crafted, visually rich, fun tale in which hope, hard work, and resilience triumph. This is a must-have for little ones' bookshelves." —The Prairies Book Review.
Kimberly Adams is a practicing attorney in McAlester, Oklahoma and a Municipal Judge in Kiowa, Oklahoma. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in 1997 and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma in 2000. The loss of her pet llama, Charlie, inspired a children's book series, starting with this first installment. Currently, Kimberly resides in rural southeast Oklahoma on her farm at Five Mile.
For updates about Kimberly Adams' events and book releases, check out her website at www.fivemilecharlie.com. Kimberly Adams’ “Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly” also has a book video trailer, available on YouTube.
This year’s Bologna Book Fair has chosen the first day of spring to welcome the world of children's and general publishing. After two years of virtual-only encounters, this year’s event will be held face-to-face, reaching a wider professional audience across the global publishing industry, to be held on March 21-24, 2022.
For more details about Bologna Book Fair 2022, visit www.bolognachildrensbookfair.com.
