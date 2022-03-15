Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 1.84 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from the aviation sector for adhesives and sealants to increase fuel efficiency is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion in 2027. Rising aircraft demand and growing composite penetration are likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Demand for aircraft adhesives and sealants in general, commercial, and military end-use applications is increasing due to a significant increase in aircraft construction activities to cater to the increasing demand for air travel coupled with a substantial decrease in jet fuel prices. Growing instability in international relations between countries has also increased global defense spending, which, in turn, is likely to improve the end-use application of military aviation.

Rising R&D activities and various government incentive programs are likely to boost aircraft production, which in turn is likely to boost consumer demand for adhesive and sealant products. Thanks to the emergence of emerging technologies, solvent-based adhesives and sealants are expected to be experiencing broad acceptance in the aviation industry. Such newly-developed innovations are being embraced by a growing number of manufacturers to produce more efficient products with low dry times and environmentally friendly attributes.

Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3364

The segment of epoxy resins is expected to account for the majority of the global market for adhesives and sealants. The demand can be attributed to suddenness, moisture, and heat-resistant characteristics which provide protection against outside temperature for numerous parts of an aircraft. Technological advances in the product to enhance an aircraft's performance are likely to increase its demand over the forecast period.

Due to early adoption and increased airplane building activities in the region, Asia Pacific is the leading market for aviation adhesives and sealants. Large-scale manufacturers are mostly focused in countries including the United States and Canada, which in turn will likely drive market growth over the forecast period. Countries such as the U.K. & Germany, India, Japan, and China are the fastest-growing adhesive and sealant markets.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to threaten the development of the industry to some extent. In this challenging situation, significant players in the industry are skeptical about the future of the market and are attempting to redesign their strategies to sustain themselves. The pandemic had a substantial impact on the aviation industry, and most major manufacturers had to stop manufacturing and other operations. In several parts of the world, there's a lack of workforce due to repeated lockdowns. COVID-19 has influenced foreign trade, exports, and imports, resulting in a significant decrease in demand in this industry. The largest businesses operating on the market are seeking to clear their stocks and concentrate on keeping their cash reserves in place. People's real disposable income will be that, and manufacturers are seeking new solutions at much lower levels to meet market demands.

Key players in the market include Henkel AG, The 3M Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Cytec-Solvay, H.B. Fuller, Bostic, Hexcel Corporation, Dowdupont, and Master Bond, among others.

Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3364

Further key findings from the report suggest

The key driving factor for the growth of epoxy resin is increased product penetration and expansion of production facilities and new assembly lines.

The segment of commercial aircraft accounts for more than half of the adhesive market. It is likely to see lucrative growth due to increased travel demand and the growth of low-cost carriers in emerging economies.

On the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market, epoxy resins are projected to experience the highest demand resulting in this segment's fastest-growing. It also accounts for the greater market share.

The military aircraft segment in the sealant market is expected to see growth in terms of volume from 2019 to 2027. The key factor for the segment's growth is increasing U.S., China, and India defense spending.

North America is the largest region with a majority share in volume. Investment in production facilities for aircraft operators and components manufacturers in the USA is the main driving factor on the market.

In February 2018, At the Henkel plant in Montornès del Vallès (Montornès), Spain, the company Henkel Adhesive Technologies began the construction of the new aerospace production line. The new line serves the increasing demand for high-impact solutions supporting important trends in the global aerospace sector, such as weight loss and automation.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aviation-adhesives-and-sealants-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Military

Others

Ask for Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3364

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.