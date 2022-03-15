Sleep Future Launches World's First Sleep Wellness Sleep To Earn Ecosystem Build On Blockchain

Sleep Future is combining the latest blockchain technology to benefit all users in helping to create a better sleeping lifestyle for the world. The project is infusing decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization reward mechanism that all users can benefit with worldwide.

Singapore based company SleepFuture announces the launching of the world’s first Sleep-To-Earn mechanism built on blockchain. Sleep Future is the world's first blockchain-based sleep wellness ecosystem, with the goal of improving the global community's sleep quality and health. With the dual goal of advancing sleep technology R&D and providing a real-world benefit in the Sleep Future ecosystem, Sleep Future is offering the world's first Sleep-To-Earn mechanism to reward the global community for sleeping and earning $SLEEPEE tokens.

Some of the key features of the Sleep Future ecosystem include:

SleepTown (experience center): 3 Physical Experience Centers in Singapore and 2 Physical Experience Centers in Malaysia

Sleepee (Monitoring Apps): iOS & Android Sleep Tracking Device. Sleep-to-Earn (Blockchain Technology). DeFi Element (Stake for rewards and earning boosts).

SleepDoctor (Sleep Specialist): In-house & Partner Sleep Clinic.

SleepStore (Marketplace): Sleep related products and services

SleepEdu (Wellness Education): Online education for Best Sleep & Healthy Lifestyle

SleepCloud (Data Intelligence): Computing, Storage, Networking, Security, Big Data and AI, for R&D purposes

After a good night's sleep, users can earn $SLEEPEE tokens every day. Users are awarded with $SLEEPEE tokens based on the quality of their sleep. This is accomplished with a sleep tracking app that is backed by cutting-edge sleep science and technology.



What makes Sleep Future Unique?



Apart from an industry first concept, the Sleep Future project aims to take on the web 3.0 with its innovative approach. Amid growing popularity of play-to-earn, Sleep future has brought a Sleep-to-earn ecosystem. Users can acquire and stake $SLEEPEE tokens to increase their sleep-to-earn earnings and exchange for a slot to convert their $SLEEPEE tokens (in nominal balance) to convertible balance where they can use $SLEEPEE to buy products and services in our SleepStore. Users can also purchase sleep-related products and services at offline lifestyle experience centers and SleepTown. The project is to collaborate with sleep-related businesses to provide financial assistance to help every firm in the sleep ecosystem succeed.



Why Sleep-To-Earn Is Beneficial - Because of the pandemic, lockdown, and increased use of electronic gadgets and stress, the world is not sleeping enough, and the quality of sleep is poor, resulting in greater physical and emotional difficulties.



Many people are suffering daytime sleepiness, which may be affecting their ability to function at their best in school and at work. SleepFuture is dedicated to building the first blockchain-based sleep wellness ecosystem that will collaborate with other sleep partners to incentivize the community to sleep properly. Sleep Future is the first blockchain project in the sleep wellness area to be supported by reputable sleep businesses.



How Sleep-To-Earn Works?



Users can earn $SLEEPEE by sleeping and redeeming extra rewards through staking $SLEEPEE. Daily-earnings based on users sleep score: 100% = 10 USDT worth of sleepee tokens, eg. 84% = 8.4USDT worth of sleepee tokens Daily booster bonuses based on user's membership tier 1. Earned SLEEPEE will be stored within the Sleepee App and SLEEPEE balance will be reflected under wallet balance, to be used for P2P within the app or utilized within the Sleepfuture ecosystem: sleepee store and Sleeptown.



Users need to qualify for a KYC slot to convert Nominal Balance to Realized Balance account. To qualify for the KYC slot, users need to stake their SLEEPEE tokens and unlock them during the rewards period. Users can withdraw their SLEEPEE tokens to an external wallet address through the Realized Balance account after unlocking the KYC slot. There will be a 2% withdrawal fee for all external wallet withdrawals.



“Sleep Future not only aims to reinvent the future of sleep technology, but also reward fairly to all participants and users who participates in our research approach to build a better sleeping health for the world.” Said Jimmy Goh, Founder & CEO of Sleep Future.



“We are combining the latest blockchain technology to benefit all users in helping us create a better sleeping lifestyle for the world. We are infusing decentralized finance, better known as DeFi and tokenization reward mechanism that all users can benefit with worldwide.” Said Brandon Lee, Co-Founder & CMO of Sleep Future.



Sleep Future opens its pre-sale whitelisting starting from 15th March 2022. Interested users can participate in the whitelisting via the following link: https://gleam.io/7HytW/sleepfuture-whitelisting-for-presales-of-sleepee-tokens.To know more about Sleep Future visit website: https://sleepfuture.com/ & Telegram Group at https://t.me/sleepfuture



