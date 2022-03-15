Skin Cancer Drugs Market Growth Comes With Increasing Prevalence Of Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant rise in prevalence of skin cancer is driving the skin cancer drugs market growth. To treat such high cases of skin cancer, more number of new innovative skin cancer drugs is being manufactured. According to the American Academy Of Dermatology, in 2019, there were 192,310 new cases of Melanoma type skin cancer. According to the American Academy Of Dermatology, each year roughly around 3 million Americans get diagnosed by skin cancer. This is boosting the demand for skin cancer drugs and thus driving the market.

Companies in the skin cancer market are increasingly looking for strategic alliances with other companies in the market. Strategic alliances help companies to enhance their R&D capability, expedite the development process of new drugs and reinforce competitive position shaping the skin cancer drugs market outlook. For example, Leo Pharma has formed a strategic alliance with PellePharm, to develop a drug to treat a very rare form of skin cancer called Gorlin syndrome. MorphoSys and LEO Pharma strategically worked together to develop antibodies pertaining to the treatment of skin cancer. Pfizer had entered into a strategic alliance with Merck KGaA to manufacture an innovative drug pertaining to skin cancer.

Major players covered in the global skin cancer drugs industry are Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Meda, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Roche, Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Pfizer Inc.

The global skin cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $2.62 billion in 2021 to $3.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global skin cancer drugs market share is expected to reach $5.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

North America is the largest region in the skin cancer drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global skin cancer drug market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global skin cancer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global skin cancer drugs market report is segmented by type into actinic keratoses (AK), basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), melanoma, by end-user into hospitals, cancer research centers, clinics, by drug class into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted agents and other drugs.

