How Does Artificial Intelligence Come In Handy For The Blood Cancer Drugs Market?

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the blood cancer drugs market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to save time and reduce research and development costs. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, which has the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. This technology helps to analyze large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. The technology also helps in speeding up the patient recruitment process by matching blood cancer patients with the most relevant clinical trials, thus lowering clinical trial costs. Major blood cancer drug manufacturers such as Roche, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson have already invested in AI technologies to reduce time taken and costs incurred for drug development. For instance, Johnson and Johnson entered into an agreement with BenevolentAI, a UK-based artificial intelligence company (start-up), to mine data for designing new blood cancer drugs.

The global blood cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $54.83 billion in 2021 to $61.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global blood cancer drugs market share is expected to reach $89.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The blood cancer drugs market growth is being driven by the growing death incidences and increasing prevalence of blood cancer cases across the globe. Different types of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma and others have different risk factors where some can be controlled or prevented through drug therapies and others may lead to death. According to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company report, over 1.85 million new blood cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed across the globe in 2040, out of which 918,872 cases are from lymphoma, 656,345 from leukemia, and 275,047 cases myeloma. Furthermore, the report estimated, in 2040, the approximate number of deaths worldwide due to blood cancer will be 1,100,000. According to the blood cancer drugs market forecast, the increasing deaths and increasing incidence of blood cancer cases globally drives the market.

Major players covered in the global blood cancer drugs industry are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

TBRC’s global blood cancer drugs market report is segmented by blood cancer type into leukemia, lymphoma, by drug into rituaxan/mabthera (rituximab), gleevac/glivec (imatinib), revlimid (lenalidomide), velcade (bortezomib), tasigna (nilotinib), pomalyst (pomalidomide), vidaza (azacitidine), kyprolis (carfilzomib), adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), others, by treatment approach into key findings, chemotherapeutic, mabs/targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic.

