Acne Drugs Industry Players Use Combination Therapy For Better Medication Efficacy

The Business Research Company’s Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combination therapy is the latest trend in the acne drugs market. Combination therapy is the process of combining two drugs with different mechanisms of action, such combinations of medication have a better efficacy and adherence when compared with monotherapy (the use of only a single drug by itself). The combination of a topical retinoid drug, which unclogs the pores, along with an antimicrobial drug, which is used to treat an infection is being used to treat acne drugs. Example of combination therapy includes: Epiduo, Acanya, Ziana and Benzamycin produced by Galderma, Allergan, Medicis and Atrix respectively.

An increase in the disposable income of people is one of the major drivers in the global acne drugs market. An increase in the disposable income is usually due to an improved economy leading to increased wages and salaries boosting healthcare expenditure. According to the Office For National Statistics (UK), in 2020, the average household disposable income in UK was £30,800 ($37,830), an increase of 2.3% from 2019. Rise in disposable income increased expenditure on facial care products is expected to continue, thereby driving the acne drug market growth in the forecast period.

The global acne drugs market size is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2021 to $5.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global acne drug market share is expected to reach $6.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players covered in the global acne drugs industry are Allergan plc, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Mylan N.V., Cipher, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd, Guthy-Renker LLC, Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX, In, Roche Holding AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Anterios Inc., AndroScience, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals and Prestium Pharma Inc.

TBRC’s global acne drugs market report is segmented by type into inflammatory acne drugs, non-inflammatory acne drugs, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, ambulatory surgical centers, by therapeutic class into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide.

