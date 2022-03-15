Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the anti-hypertensive drugs market size is expected to grow from $35.61 billion in 2021 to $37.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global anti-hypertensive drug market size is expected to reach $42.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. Sedentary lifestyle is a major driver for the growth of the anti-hypertensive drugs market.

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor antagonists.

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Trends

Of late, there has been rise in use of combination therapies compared to monotherapy treatment. Monotherapy is the treatment of a hypertension with a single drug, while the use of combinations of drugs (Combination Therapy) allows for action on several different hypertensive mechanisms. When the two drugs are combined with different mechanisms of action, the effect is two to five times greater than monotherapy. Increasing the dose of monotherapy reduces coronary events by 29% and cerebrovascular events by 40%, while combining two antihypertensive agents with a different mechanism of action reduces coronary events by 40% and cerebrovascular events by 54%. Thus, the use of combination therapy provides greater protection to a target organ than increasing the dose of monotherapy. The trend of using combination therapy is thus more effective and is being widely accepted as well.

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segments

The global anti-hypertensive drug market is segmented:

By Therapeutic: Diuretics, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Vasodilators

By Disease Source: Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

By Geography: The global anti-hypertensive market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, United Therapeutics, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Boehringer Engelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Roche, Abbott, Gilead, Actelion, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

