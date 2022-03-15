Toxin Free Baby Wipes Gain Popularity In The Wipes Market

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The toxin free baby wipes is a key trend in the global wipes market. The toxin free baby wipes are purest clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of new born babies. Though these wipes are often used for babies they can even be used by adults and elderly. Bey Bee, a progressive child care company brand, launched India’s first toxin-free baby wipes. These toxin-free wipes are distributed in all prominent web stores such as amazon, flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm etc.

In October 2021, Ecolab Inc., the American based provider of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services acquired National Wiper Alliance for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ecolab aimed to expand its contract manufacturing business of producing several disinfecting wipes products. National Wiper Alliance is a wipes manufacturing facility headquartered at North Carolina, USA.

The global wipes market size is expected to grow from $18.09 billion in 2021 to $19.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The wipes market share is expected to grow to $26.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The increased demand for specialty wipes and wet wipes is a key factor driving the growth of the wipes market. Specialty wipes have multiple applications, from household to industrial including aerospace, while, wet wipes can be used for various purposes such as cleansing, hygiene, and skincare among others. Wet wipes are one of the best hygienic options for cleaning babies as they are fragile on sensitive children's bodies. Manufacturers such as Pigeon offer products for children, such as anti-mosquito wet tissues. These mosquito repellent wet tissues and wipes are used to avoid mosquito bites and infectious diseases like malaria, dengue and other infections. These wipes can be easily carried to any place and used for both babies and adults for their sanitizing and easy cleaning benefits. Companies including Petkin, Wetnaps and other national wet wipes companies are selling wet wipes for even pets. Therefore, the increased demand for specialty wipes is expected to drive the growth of the wipes market.

Major players covered in the global wipes industry are Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Diamond Wipes International, La Fresh, NicePak International, and Meridian Industries Inc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wipes market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the wipes market. The regions covered in the wipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global wipes market report is segmented by type into disposable wipes, non-disposable wipes, by product into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable, others, by application into household sector, industrial sector, others.

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Disposable wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes), By Product (Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable, Other Products), By Application (Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

