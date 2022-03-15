Rising Prevalence Of Lung Cancer Boosts The Lung Cancer Drugs Market Demand For Its Efficient Treatment

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence rate of lung cancer is a major driver for the lung cancer market. According to the lung cancer drugs market forecast, this is mainly because an increase in prevalence and incidence rate of lung cancer cases propels the need for drugs that enable efficient and fast treatment of the disease. It also drives the industry to maintain a strong pipeline of drugs. According to the World Health Organization report, cancer led to around 10 million deaths in 2020, out of which, lung cancer was responsible for the largest number of deaths (1.80 million deaths).

Targeted drug therapy in combination with other therapies is an emerging trend in the lung cancer market. It involves the use of immunotherapy drugs combined with other therapies such as chemotherapy that help in early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the disease. In this regard, drug manufacturers are developing targeted drug therapies for better diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. For example, Merck and Co. developed pembrolizumab, which is a drug that helps the immune system to detect and fight cancer cells when used in addition to chemotherapy. This combination therapy showed an improvement in lung cancer status in patients. The drug is a major product of Merck and Co., and is sold under the brand name Keytruda.

Read more on the Global Lung Cancer Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lung-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

The global lung cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $28.45 billion in 2021 to $32.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global lung cancer drug market share is expected to reach $56.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Major players covered in the global lung cancer drugs industry are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Vertiv Co., Sanofi-Aventis, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Celgene Corporation.

TBRC’s global lung cancer drugs market analysis report is segmented by disease type into small cell lung cancer (SCLC), Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others, by drug into gemzar, paraplatin, taxotere, navelbine, avastin, tarceva, iressa, others.

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Disease Type (Small Cell Lung Cancer: SCLC), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: NSCLC)), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Drugs (Gemzar, Paraplatin, Taxotere, Navelbine, Avastin, Tarceva, Iressa) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a lung cancer drugs market overview, forecast lung cancer drugs market size and growth for the whole market, lung cancer drugs market segments, geographies, lung cancer drugs market trends, lung cancer drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Lung Cancer Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2567&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell And Gene Therapy), By Application (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancers), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - By Products (Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), By End-User (Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals), By Method (Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging), By Application (Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker, Drug/Toxin), By Application (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor), By Product (Adcertis, Kadcyla), By Technology (Immunogen Technology, Seattle Genetics Technology, Immunomedics Technology), By End User (Hospital, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibody-drug-conjugates-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC