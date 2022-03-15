Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market New Opportunities, Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Implantable drug delivery devices market was valued at $10,091.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,211.8 million by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implantable drug delivery devices system have become a new kind of drug delivery system, which is directly implanted in the human body to optimize therapeutic properties. This system is more steady, effective, safe, and reliable than other drug delivery systems. Implantable drug delivery system does not have limitations associated with intravenous and topical drug delivery as it is a controlled drug delivery system. This system consists of a single unit drug, which is designed to deliver therapeutic drugs for a prolonged period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides some of the key players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biotronik, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Merck & co., Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, and Terumo Corporation.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/449

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the Implantable drug eluting stents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

• By end user, hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

• North America held the major share of the implantable drug delivery devices market at CAGR of 7.5%.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/449

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increase in demand for minimally invasive drug delivery devices, and unwanted pregnancies over a period are the major factors that boost the market growth. However, possibility of implanted device failures, and stringent government regulations impede the market growth. Conversely, collaboration activities among leading market players are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

By product type, the implantable drug eluting stents segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Rise in adoption of implantable products such as drug-eluting stents in coronary artery disease is expected to drive the implantable drug eluting stents market during the forecast period. However, the implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in diseases burden across the region, which has also resulted in high clinical urgency to adopt these devices, and numerous developments related to implantable drug delivery devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in healthcare expenditure as well as awareness levels with respect to benefits of implantable drug delivery devices.

The implantable drug delivery devices market is segmented into material, product type, end user, and region. By material, the market is divided into silicon and others. On the basis of product type, implantable drug eluting stents, implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices, implantable intraocular drug delivery devices, implantable brachytherapy seeds devices, and implantable drug delivery pump devices. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/implantable-drug-delivery-devices-market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market

Proteomics Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.