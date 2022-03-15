Photocatalyst Market is Predicted to Attain USD 5.23 Billion by 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rapid industrialization and the growing awareness for air and water purification are the drivers for the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Photocatalyst Market is forecast to reach USD 5.23 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for photocatalysts as a self-cleaning material in the construction industry due to their low maintenance cost is expected to stimulate growth.

Currently, the industry is in its infancy, with few manufacturers. Japan is expected to lead the industry due to the rapid adoption of technology. Besides, the high R&D investments linked to the product, coupled with several patents by Japanese researchers, are key factors contributing to the steady growth. The industry was dominated by TiO2 (Titanium dioxide) photocatalysts due to early research on this product. However, manufacturing sector initiatives to develop innovative photocatalyst materials using zinc oxide (ZnO) and cadmium sulfide (CdS) are likely to replace the existing material and result in market growth over the forecast period.

The product can break down organic compounds, making them suitable for air purification and water treatment applications. Also, in building and construction, technology, thanks to its self-cleaning mechanism, acts as a barrier against dust and stains, which should propel growth over the next eight years. The high initial investment in commercial photocatalyst manufacturing coupled with proprietary technology over existing technology by manufacturers and researchers should be the main barrier for new entrants. However, a vast scope in R&D for the development of innovative technologies should force new players to invest in the business.

The global materials & chemicals industry has gained impetus over recent years, owing to factors such as rising demand for essential consumer products including food & beverages, cosmetics, and personal care & hygiene products, and increasing use of chemicals and raw materials in the buildings & construction, agriculture, textiles, automotive, packaging, and several other industries. The rising focus of manufacturers on deploying environmentally sustainable materials and chemicals to augment industrial productivity and reduce carbon footprint is a major factor driving the growth of this industry. Rising consciousness about environmental conservation, the introduction of technologically advanced and organic chemical products, and the growing use of high-performance specialty chemicals further boost the industry revenue growth.

Key participants include TOTO Corporation, JSR Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd., BASF SE, CRISTAL, Green Millennium, Nanoptek Corp., and TiPE, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Titanium dioxide has accounted for over 47.2% of world demand as the compound is inexpensive and has high chemical stability due to which it is a preferred material as a photocatalyst in several application industries.

The self-cleaning application has dominated the photocatalyst market and is expected to be the fastest-growing application, accounting for 57.5% of total demand in 2019 due to its superior property, including the removal of unwanted plants.

Demand in Europe was estimated at USD 0.37 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the economic recovery and growth of the building and construction sector in the region.

Photocatalysts, including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, can provide security against air pollutants such as formaldehyde, VOCs, microbes, and ammonia. Besides, the applications of these photocatalysts are available for components such as air filters, air conditioning, and ventilation.

Oxides sharing a bandgap and similar chemical and physical properties can be used as photocatalysts. According to the Journal of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, oxides such as Bi2WO6, Fe2O3, WO3, and Nb2O5 can be used as photocatalysts. However, currently, it is in the research phase.

Europe is a large consumer of photocatalysts. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are relatively secondary markets; however, these regions offer lucrative opportunities in the photocatalyst market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Photocatalyst market on the basis of Type, Form, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

Titanium Oxide

Zinc Oxide

Tin Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

Powder

Solution

Granules

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

Self-Cleaning

Air Purification

Water Purification

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

