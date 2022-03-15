Home Insecticides Market Growing at 8.0% CAGR to Hit USD 25. 85 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Home Insecticides Market size was valued at USD 13.97 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to exceed USD 25.85 Billion in terms of revenue, delivering a CAGR of 8.0% over 2021-2028. Rise in incidence of vector-borne diseases, favourable government initiatives promoting the usage of household insecticides, and advancements in insecticide discharge technology such as aerosols, gels and sprays, are the key factors driving market growth.

Surging demand for natural insecticide products, coupled with increasing focus of industry players to introduce pleasant fragrances and eliminate foul odor from home insecticide will bolster market growth through 2028.

Key players operating in the market:

Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson, Shogun Organics Ltd, Bayers AG, Nicols, BASF SE, Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products, Zapi SpA, Bharat Group, HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, Walco-Linck Company, FMC, Natural Insecto Products Inc, Gharda Chemicals Ltd, and AIMCO pesticides Limited, among others.

Further Key Findings from the Report:

On the basis of product type, the mosquito & fly repellent segment is forecast to showcase the fastest growth rate over the projected timeframe on account of growing concerns over vector-borne diseases across the globe

Based on composition, the natural segment is forecast to observe fastest growth rate over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer inclination towards organic or natural insecticide products.

Based on packaging, the small packaging segment is expected to gain major traction through 2028 owing to ease of use and portability of the product. The limited shelf-life of home insecticides is expected to boost small packaging demand in the coming years.

In the regional landscape, North America is forecast to be a major revenue contributing region for the global home insecticides market share over the analysis period. The robust growth of the industry can be attributed to largest production and consumption of home insecticides in the United States.

Market Overview:

Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.

Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.

Type Outlook

Mosquito & Fly Control

Aerosol

Electric

Coil

Others

Rodent Control

Aerosol

Baits

Termite Control

Aerosol

Others

Bedbugs & Beetle Control

Aerosol

Others

Others

Aerosol

Others

Composition Outlook

Natural

Citronella Oil

Geraniol

Others

Synthetic

N,N-Diethyl-Meta-Toluamide (DEET)

Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridine)

Others

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

