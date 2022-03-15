Malic Acid Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of USD 287.5 Million By 2027- Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Malic Acid Market Size – USD 192.9 Million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Trends – Shift in trend in Food sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 287.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the Malic Acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The supplement of malic acid, particularly when combined with magnesium, can boost the energy levels in the body.

The rising awareness regarding obesity and other health issues have resulted in a shift in a healthier lifestyle, and consumer preferring healthy food and beverages. Malic acid is a major ingredient in almost all the fruit-flavored liquids and powders used in the food sector. It also plays an important role in regulating animal weight and health by controlling the microbial population in the animal digestive systems, which makes it quite popular in animal feed.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2983

Top Key Players: Prinova LLC, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Lonza, and The Chemical Company, among others.

Strict government regulations regarding the impact of the acid on the environment and concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to limit the market growth, although an increase in the research and development for bio-based Malic Acid is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Malic Acid market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Malic Acid market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/malic-acid-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Malic acid has used an acidulant, a buffering agent, a chelating agent, and an antioxidant flavoring agent. In pharmaceutical, it is used as a general-purpose acidulant. The acid possesses a slight apple flavor and is used in medicines as a flavoring agent to mask bitter tastes and also to provide tartness.

Malic acid is effective in promoting growth and also as feed saving agent for ruminants such as cattle and sheep, and, it is used as an effective milk-promoting agent for female ruminants. The animal feed segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

It has been seen that biofuel-related coproducts can be used to support the microbial malic acid production, but the level of malic acid produced is dependent on the type of coproduct and the ability of the microbe to tolerate or utilize it. A coproduct that can be used to support the acid production is thin stillage, which is formed during the dry milling of corn to produce ethanol.

In July 2019, the board of Thirumalai Chemicals approved the company's proposal to set up a subsidiary in the United States to establish and operate a food ingredients manufacturing facility, including malic and fumaric acid. The new plant will have a capacity of about 30,000 tonnes a year, which will address the growing demand in the global market, including North America.

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2983

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Malic Acid market on the basis of production method, type, application, and region:

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

From Sugar

Biofuel-Related Coproducts

Lignocellulosic Biomass-Based Production

poly(β-L-malic acid) (PMA) Production

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

D-malic acid

L-malic acid

DL-malic acid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Electroplating

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2983

The global Malic Acid market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Polyester Film Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-polyester-film-market

1,3 Propanediol Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-1-3-propanediol-market

Aluminum Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-aluminum-market

Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-cellulose-acetate-fiber-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.