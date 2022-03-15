Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Sweetest St. Patrick's Day Ice Cream Kids Party

A Sweet Day in LA...party sponsored by Recruiting for Good, kids bring drawing to earn a $5 donation for Ukraine and a Sweet Treat #makepositiveimpact #usetalentforgood #supportukraine #asweetdayinla #kidsmonthlyparty www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Thru A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good, The Sweetest Gigs; the staffing agency everyone loves role models positive values for a fun fulfilling life #attitude #effort #talent #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors kids party; A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, use their talent to Make a Positive Impact and Earn LA's Sweetest Treats.

Kids attend A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, Make a Positive Impact & Earn Sweet Treats!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors St. Patrick's kids ice cream party; A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, Use Their Creative Talent to Make a Positive Impact and Earn Sweet Treats.

On March 17th, 2022 at 5pm to 6pm A Sweet Day in LA Party in Venice (Salt & Straw Ice Cream Store on Abbot Kinney); Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to Ukraine for every drawing submitted by a kid, and reward LA's Best Ice Cream Treat.

Look for Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good wearing a yellow hat, standing outside of store collecting drawings and rewarding Gift Cards to Salt & Straw (On Abbot Kinney in Venice)

Party for sweet kidergarten, elementary, and middle school kids (accompanied by a parent).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Kids attend party at Salt and Straw in Venice...A Sweet Day in LA indeed to have fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and party for good!"

A Sweet Day in LA
...This March, Kids Bring Drawing to Ice Cream Party: and Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to Ukraine and a Sweet Treat (LA's Best Ice Cream)
A Sweet Day in LA, is a meaningful kids party sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Kids bring a drawing of something they love to earn LA's Best Treats. The party occurs the 1st Sunday of every month. Kids learn positive values; appreciate today, creativity always wins, and use your talent for good. #makepositiveimpact #wepartyforgood #appreciatetoday #asweetdayinla #enjoytreats #creativitywins #usetalentforgood #fulfillingtime #recruitingforgood to learn more visit ASweetDayinLA.com

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Foodie Travel to Party...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in girls' lives....We're rewarding referrals with Sweet Hip Foodie Trips to Party for Good at One of The World's Best... 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival (All-Inclusive Trip for Two) to learn more visit SweetFoodieTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE

Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Ukraine donation is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, who over the last 20 years has built all our websites; Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good.

Complete 90 days of employment, use your talent for good, and we'll make a $500 donation to Ukraine on your behalf.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
