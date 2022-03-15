Business Coaching with a little help from the stars - Vedic Astrology based Executive Coaching

Astrology Based Business Coaching Astro Coaching Leadership Hiring

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Coaching with a little help from the stars. www.jothishi.com in collaboration with Metamorphosis Unlimited is offering the first of its kind astrology based business coaching service for professionals, business owners, actors and sports personnel.Astrology based business coaching - https://jothishi.com/astrology-based-business-coaching/ The concept of Astro coaching combines the science of astrology and executive coaching to help individuals achieve their potential in life and career byIntegrating the ancient science of astrology with Executive/life coaching to help maximize your career /business potential /life potential and achieve your business goals.Astrology helps you identify the right career choices at the right time and coaching creates a clear path and action plan to achieve your goals Vedic Astrology helps identify the right career choices by understanding what fields are beneficial, helps get the right direction & focus in life by understanding the placement of stars in your horoscope, helps identify whether business or job is the right career choice and understand the favorable time in your career, helps make the right business decisions in life.Executive coaching helps clarify your business and career goals and understand your current reality, helps generate options and analyze merits and demerits of each option, helps create a SMART action plan to achieve your career and business goalsCoaching follows the GROW model by helpingGoals - Identifying and prioritizing your career goals ,personal, financial goalsReality - Helps assess your current reality including strengths and limitationsOptions - Generates and evaluates options to achieve your goalsWay forward - Creates SMART(specific, measurable, achievable ,result oriented and time bound )action plan to achieve your goals and establishes commitment to your planBenefits of Astrocoaching are that it helps create a practical implementation plan to achieve your goals and covers What (defines goals) and creates How (action plans to achieve goals)Astrocoaching is a concept pioneered by Ajay Bakshi and Anand Vadakepat and have coached over 30 executives in the last one year.Ajay is a Professional Certified Coach from IDF, USA who has over 3500 hours coaching experience at CXO levels. He is an Executive coach to CEOS/CXO across India, US, UK, Philippines, and Canada.Anand is an entrepreneur and the founder of Jothishi.com. He is an astrologer by passion and has been studying and practicing astrology for over 15 years. He has analyzed over 7,000 charts during this period. He is also a personal astrologer to several business leaders and celebrities.The process is very simple and these are the steps.Astrology chart review - Understand the strengths and weaknesses in your horoscope. Identify areas to focus on and areas to avoid.Goal setting - Set realistic goals for yourself taking into consideration astrological aspects.Reality check - Explore the current realityOptions evaluation - Taking into consideration your goals, the current reality and the inputs from your horoscope analysis evaluate various options.Way forward - Define a plan to take you to your goals.

