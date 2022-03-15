Supply Chain Control Tower Market Emerging Growth, Share,Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for improved collaborative information-sharing tools and increasing demand for better prescription

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence study Supply Chain Control Tower weighs upon its global standing in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The study employs both primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. To determine the size, share and development rate of the business, the research determines the performance across different product categories and geography. The study further offers detailed statistical analysis regarding key factors including the drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints that have a substantial effect on the progress of the Supply Chain Control Tower market.

Rising need for improved collaborative information sharing tools and rising demand for better prescription and predictive decision support are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration will continue to boost revenue growth of the market..

Supply chain control towers provide various levels of collaboration across the supply chain team within the enterprise as well as external resources important to the business. AI-powered resolution rooms can assist in identifying the right professionals to bring along and in providing access to digital playbooks to make decisions quicker. The ability to facilitate cross-functional and cross-organizational collaboration considerably improves an organization's and particular professionals' ability to resolve and manage events and disruptions.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. The study further analyses competitive developments including but not restricted to collaborations, joint ventures, investments, acquisitions and mergers.

Top Companies Operating in the Supply Chain Control Tower Market and Profiled in the Report are:

SAP SE, Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Publicis Sapient, Elixia Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., One Network Enterprises, Inc., and PandoCorp Private Limited.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The analytical segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An analytical supply chain control tower can deliver useful insights using real-time analytics, and this can assist in the management and monitoring of decisions and execution across functions and enterprises in order to optimize the overall network. Increasing volume of data across supply chains and rising need for a uniform cost-saving solution are expected to increase demand for analytical supply chain control tower solutions.

The supply assurance segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to projected increase in demand for supply chain control tower to aid in ensuring supply availability, on-time delivery of supply, quality of products, quality of service provided by supplier, and supplier continuity.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global supply chain control tower market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players, including Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., and o9 Solutions, Inc., among others, in countries of the region.

Regional analysis of the Supply Chain Control Tower market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

The research weighs upon various problems and solutions related to the import and export status, supply chain management, channel distribution, demand and supply and gross margin. A thorough analysis of market players dominating the Supply Chain Control Tower market and their winning strategies to remain competitive and ahead in the market adds granularity to the intelligence report. The definitive study explores the recent events in the industry from acquisition and mergers, product launches, technology innovation and product pipeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain control tower market on the basis of control tower type, application, end-use, and region:

Control Tower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational

Analytical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inventory Management

End to End Supply Chain Management

Supply Assurance

Fulfillment & Order Data Integration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Supply Chain Control Tower market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

