Smart Watch Market Top Players, Size, Emerging Trends, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2028

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes, hypertension, increasing disposable income, increasing demand for AI-enabled smart watches

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Watch Market Research Report is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Smart Watch market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Smart Watch market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028.

A smart watch is a wearable computing device that is capable of performing various activities such as making/receiving calls, messaging, fitness tracking, internet connectivity, weather updates, GPS tracking when paired with smartphones. These smart watches are often used by fitness enthusiasts to keep a track of their exercises and daily activities and can also be used to play music or games and track health of the patient in real-time.

In addition, factors such as rising per capita income, increasing incidences of various diseases, improving standard of living of people across the globe, and rapid growth in digitalization are boosting global market growth. Moreover, various market players are investing in research and development to develop advanced products with additional features such as sturdy and lightweight.

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Watch market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key Highlights from the Report

Among the product type, the standalone segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart watches with SIM cards that can receive calls and send text messages without being connected to smartphones and high usage of standalone smart watches by people engaged in outdoor activities such as travelling or hiking are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

Based on the operating system, the iOS segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising disposable income, high adoption of iOS devices, and availability of advanced iOS operating systems such as RTOS or WatchOS for smart watches.

Among the application segments, the personal assistance segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising health awareness, increasing adoption of smart devices and high usage of voice-recognition virtual assistants for monitoring daily activities are key factors boosting segment growth.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Prominent Players Analysed in the Report:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies, Motorola, and Polar Electro Oy

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2021-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study segments the complete Smart Watch market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global smart watch market based on product, operating system, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Extension

Classical

Standalone

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Android

Windows

iOS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Wellness

Sports

Personal Assistance

Health

Others

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Smart Watch Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Smart Watch Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Smart Watch Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Smart Watch Market

