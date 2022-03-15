Air Purifier Market is Expected to Reach USD 21.69 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing incidence of motorization and industrialization globally, coupled with increasing concern of air pollution, is driving the demand for the market.

Air Purifier Market Size – USD 8.16 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.9%, Market Trends – High demand for the air purifiers that can remove or kill airborne or other contagious diseases.

The Air Purifier market is projected to reach USD 21.69 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector expects to be powered by an increased prevalence of infectious pathogens, as well as increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Many of the variables projected to drive change are also improved working standards, increased disposable earnings, and enhanced health literacy. The rising need for air pollution control equipment to be introduced anticipates rising demand for air purifiers, especially in emerging regions. Growing understanding of health expects to make a significant contribution to growth, particularly among urban youth.

Strict environmental conservation regulations, increasing globalization, and awareness of emissions management expect to have a positive effect on U.S. market development over the forecast period. The U.S. industry predicted to lead the commodity segment of High-Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA) over the projected period, as it is the most effective method for collecting harmful airborne particles.

Asia-Pacific anticipated it would become the fastest-growing national segment over the forecast period. Owing to many factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization, the region expects to dominate the market together with a growing disposable income population.

Key participants include Honeywell International Inc., IQAir, Atalanta Health Care, Blue Air AB, Eureka Forbes, Daikin Industries Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Panasonic Corporation., among others.

COVID-19 Impact:

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major fright and concern pertaining to the contagious diseases. As a preventive preparation, more and more common individuals and commercial sectors are incorporating technologies that can potentially mitigate the spread of the virus outbreak or execute entirely. Many consumer electronics & appliances corporations are heavily investing in their R&D and looking into ways to find electronics products that can kill the harmful bacteria and viruses in the airflow designed for both the household and commercial purposes. Many companies have already come up with product line-ups that are claimed to kill or remove the COVID-19.

However, due to the lockdown situation, the manufacturing industries are being drastically affected, which is expected to meet its peak during the Q3 of this fiscal year upon resuming the production facility and distribution chains.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market, in terms of the end-use industry, divides into commercial, residential, industrial, and medical sectors. Significant demand projected to come from the mainly HVAC-led market segment.

Air purifier from the company Blueair, can prevent some airborne diseases by trapping and removing the flu viruses from the air. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic air purifiers that can palliate severe airborne contagions are expected to meet a substantial demand from the consumers, and many more product-based or consumer electronics companies would start investing in the R&D to invent newer technological breakthroughs.

The industry expects to be driven by an increased prevalence of airborne diseases, as well as rising rates of hazardous emissions from rapid urbanization. Increased disposable income and increased knowledge of health are also some of the listed factors which expect to drive market growth. The rising need for air pollution control equipment to be introduced anticipates pressing demand for air purifiers, especially in developing regions. The ever-growing concern for health expects to make a significant contribution to the growth of this market.

In recent years, all of the major market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, leading to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.

In March 2019, Sharp introduced a new air purifier cum humidifier in India. Sharp KC-G40 M., The main point of sale of this device, is the integrated humidifying system, which maintains a comfortable level of humidity through natural technology for evaporation during the summer. It also helps in maintaining the level of body hydration. The goal of the company was to expand its Indian base and to supply its goods to the vast population base.

In September 2018, the parent company of Austro-American filter maker dexwet International AG, Dexwet Holdings Company, announces the acquisition of the German air purification equipment manufacturer Aludo. The takeover of Aludo marks the entry into the development of new high-quality air-purification equipment.

Reports and Data segmented the global air purifier industry report based on technology, type, CADR Values, and applications for this study:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)

• High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

• Activated Carbon

• Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

• Ionic Filters

• Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)

• Dust & Pollen Purifier

• Smoke & Fume Purifier

CADR Values Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)

• Low (Up to 250 cfm)

• Medium (251 to 500 cfm)

• High (Above 500 cfm)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

