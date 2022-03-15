Concrete Pumps Market is projected to reach $4,853.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% | Says AMR

global Concrete Pumps Market

the development and refinement of the practice to ensure successful concrete pumping is becoming an important need for the concrete construction industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concrete pumps market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. global concrete pumps market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Concrete pump is a construction equipment, which is mounted on a truck used for construction activities.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of concrete pumps in the first quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for concrete pumps from developing countries, including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and India, thereby halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the concrete pumps around the globe.

On the basis of industrial vertical, the domestic segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, due to surge in urban population and rise in residential construction projects. For instance, in October 2019, the Government of South Korea and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) collaborated to invest around $1.3 billion in Latin American smart city projects. Similarly, in February 2019, the Government of UAE has given a tender of $2.7 billion for infrastructure projects under its public–private partnership (PPP) model. The infrastructure projects include roads, bridges, and other residential & commercial structures.

The truck-mounted concrete pumps segment garnered the largest share in the market in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, as these concrete pumps ensure high performance, improved output, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced efficiency.

The concrete pumps market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various industrial verticals such as construction and infrastructure. A number of players are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By type, the truck-mounted concrete pumps segment dominated the concrete pumps market in 2019, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the fact that the demand for truck-mounted concrete pumps is increasing, due to rise in spending in the construction industry. Moreover, depending on industrial verticals, the domestic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of residential construction projects across the globe

Market players-

Ajax Fiori Engineering, Alliance Concrete Pumps, Concord Concrete Pumps, DY Concrete Pumps, Junjin, Liebherr, PCP Group, Sany, Schwing Stetter, and Sebhsa.

