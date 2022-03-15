A New Initiative from Flooring Domain To Promote Flooring Industries
The company is now trying to expand its market beyond the boundary of Australia and has now started offering its platform that can link customers with many different flooring contractors in other western countries too.
Flooring Domain has been serving till now for domestic consumers as well as flooring services businesses. To serve the consumers, it gathers a few best flooring professionals from different countries and for flooring contractors, it provides plenty of potential customers, so that they can diversify their business even further.
Flooring Domain has now created a website, where anyone can get the opportunity to publish flooring blog posts or articles so that it can benefit both the consumers as well as flooring contractors from different parts of the world. Anyone can contribute by writing blogs and articles related to the following topics:
• FLOORING
• VINYL
• CARPET
• RUGS
• TILE
• DECKING
• PAVING
• FLOOR COATING
• CONCRETE
• SUBFLOOR
• FLOOR HEATING
• ARTIFICIAL GRASS
Besides various related articles and blogs on this website any floor covering industry press releases may also be available from time to time.
Press releases can be a great way of bringing this website to create extra traffic, improve the domain authority, and also provide increased recognition of the brand, as long as they are used appropriately.
When these press releases will try to net all these "bonuses," then it can really be very tempting to enhance the distribution frequency too. After all, if any single press release is able to bring in more than thousands of page views, then what may go wrong?
However, sometimes, press releases can also bring certain negative attention to any website and hurt the domain authority, and reduce trust when it is written on any less newsworthy topics.
For quite a long time, even Google used to view links from different sites as valid links for any particular website, which can help in increasing the page authority, domain authority, and the position of a certain website in making organic search results.
However, this is not the case anymore. Now Google views various PR web releases as their "paid links," and as this does not result in any negative SEO when appropriately used, they are best used in moderation.
However, what will be most important here is to focus also on creating any great content, e.g. blogs, and articles, which other industry experts may try to link to, and create a varied profile for a backlink.
This will tell Google that the company matter to this industry, and that particular industry is more likely to have information on their website that will also be valued by most users.
This initiative that has been taken by Flooring Domain will be very helpful for the flooring-related industries to create many backlinks for their own website that will also help them to improve their ranking in the search engines.
Besides, flooring-related articles, many other home improvement companies can also publish their home improvement articles on this website.
Flooring Domain also encourages various carpet suppliers also to publish carpet articles on this website as this industry also gets enough attention from them.
As with almost all aspects of content, it is important to keep in mind that quality always beats quantity. Therefore while publishing press releases, blogs, and articles it will be essential to get the company’s brand out there so that they can receive additional traffic.
All contributors must ensure that their writing on this website must be something that will reflect their brand, must be well written, and also most importantly, should be newsworthy.
This new initiative of the Flooring domain is going to attract industries all over the world to contribute their writings in several forms like blogs, articles, or press releases of their companies.
Not only it will be read by customers all over the world but also many other related industries and as a result, more interaction will take place between business to business (B2B) and also business to customers (B2C).
