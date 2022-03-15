Global Food Traceability Market Key Players and Future Trends – Industry Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Focus on more transparency across the food supply chain, use of predictive analysis, and better visibility of goods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

Continuous consumer demand for more transparency related to food product aspects to be provided on product labels – from origin of raw materials to agricultural practices and ingredients used in the production of food products – is expected to support market growth going ahead. Raw material traceability solutions provide complete visibility, thereby enabling consumers to know producer details with socio-economic profile information, farming practices, and potential human and environmental impact, and deployment of these solutions is expected to continue to incline and in turn, boost , market growth.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Food Traceability market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

However, complexities related to lack of standardization and concerns regarding traceability along the supply chain design and optimization are some key factors expected to hamper market growth to some extent over the forecast period. Supply chain traceability is a tool for detecting food-related issues. Focus on traceability has recently shifted to other industries, which can be critical from economical, operational, and risk management standpoints. Thus, ensuring the maintenance of close control of products through the adoption of comprehensive supply chain design and optimization are expected to hamper growth of the global food traceability market over the forecast period. Incorrect or inaccurate labelling, faults during production, and lack of identification of conditions that can pose risks to the safety of consumers can lead to loss of consumer trust in food traceability.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Honeywell International Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bext360 Inc., Foodlogiq LLC, TraceOne Inc., Traceall Global Limited, Merit-Trex Technologies Inc., TE-Food Enterprise, and Carlisle Incorporated.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food traceability segments on the basis of equipment, software, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Thermal Printers

Tags & Labels

PDA with GPS

2D & 1D Scanners

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Warehouse Software

Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GPS

Infrared

RFID/RTLS

Barcode

Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dairy

Fisheries

Beverages

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Meat & Livestock

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food Retailers

Defense

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse

Government

Major Regions Covered in the Food Traceability Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

