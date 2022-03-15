RE: Middlesex Barracks - Possession of Heroin, Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer

Updated information: Date of the offense is 03/14/22

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3001426

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/13/22, 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 77 N. Main St, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Angella Ly

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence on N. Main St, in Waterbury for a report of a verbal argument. Upon arrival, Ly was having an argument with her mother. Suspected heroin was located in plain view and when the drugs were seized, Ly went after the Trooper in an attempt to get the drugs back. During the struggle, Ly grabbed the Trooper’s gun, which was still holstered. Ly was taken into custody and later released with a citation. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 05/12/22.

COURT DATE / TIME: 05/12/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648