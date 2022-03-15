RE: Middlesex Barracks - Possession of Heroin, Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer
Updated information: Date of the offense is 03/14/22
CASE#: 22A3001426
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/13/22, 2048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 77 N. Main St, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Angella Ly
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence on N. Main St, in Waterbury for a report of a verbal argument. Upon arrival, Ly was having an argument with her mother. Suspected heroin was located in plain view and when the drugs were seized, Ly went after the Trooper in an attempt to get the drugs back. During the struggle, Ly grabbed the Trooper’s gun, which was still holstered. Ly was taken into custody and later released with a citation. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 05/12/22.
COURT DATE / TIME: 05/12/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
