Derby Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A5000977

TROOPER: Trooper Berlandy

STATION: VSP-Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 1746 hours

LOCATION: Nelson Hill Road, Derby

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Nathaniel Chaffee

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault in a vehicle in Derby. Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle. Investigation revealed Nathaniel Chaffee had caused pain and injury to a household member and restrained them in the vehicle. Chaffee was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Campbell was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility will be arraigned at Orleans County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/15/2022 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/15/2022 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

