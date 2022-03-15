Derby Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A5000977
TROOPER: Trooper Berlandy
STATION: VSP-Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 1746 hours
LOCATION: Nelson Hill Road, Derby
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Nathaniel Chaffee
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault in a vehicle in Derby. Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle. Investigation revealed Nathaniel Chaffee had caused pain and injury to a household member and restrained them in the vehicle. Chaffee was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Campbell was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility will be arraigned at Orleans County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/15/2022 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/15/2022 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $15,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881