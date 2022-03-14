DHHL News Release: Anahola Water System Temporary Water Shut Off

(Anahola, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Kaʻiwa Construction, is scheduled to conduct improvements to a main water line along Hokualele Road in Anahola, Kauaʻi that will cause a temporary interruption in water service.

Work will be conducted from 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 through 5:00 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, weather permitting.

Affected customers are asked to store water and adjust schedules accordingly. Kaʻiwa Construction will have a water wagon available. Area residents should also expect construction noise and slightly slower traffic conditions during the scheduled construction period.

The temporary water service interruption is a portion of DHHL’s $12 million capital improvement project for its Anahola Water System.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

