Pressure Switch Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2022-2029

Pressure Switch Market

Increase in demand for electric vehicles and surge in automobile production have boosted the growth of the global pressure switch market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in application of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and pneumatic & hydraulics-based applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the pressure switch market players in the coming years.

Rise in demand for pressure switches in vehicles

As pressure switches are highly reliable and available in a compact size, they are widely applicable in the automotive sector. Moreover, manufactures have designed lightweight by incorporating a piezo-resistant sensor gauge, noise counter measures circuits, amplifier circuit, and over current protection circuit onto a single chip, which reduced the number of connecting parts. Thus, pressure switches are effectively used in engine control for the detection of fuel tank leaks and pressure in the exhaust system. Moreover, in electric vehicles, pressure switches are used to increase compliance with the environment through features such as gas corrosion resistance and noise resistance.

Increase in need for incorporation of pressure switches in HVAC systems

Low pressure switch (LPS) and high pressure switch (HPS) are widely used in refrigeration and compressor circuit. LPS that are used in refrigeration charge are helpful in preventing the evaporation coil from freezing due to low airflow over the coil. On the other hand, HPS monitors the HVAC system for restricted condenser coil and inoperative outdoor motor. Both of these circuits are instrumental for the working of HVAC. If either of these switches fails, HVAC would shut down.

The global pressure switch market is segmented into type, pressure range, application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into solid state and electromechanical. On the basis of application, it is segregated into monitoring & control, HVAC, safety and alarm system, and hydraulics & pneumatics. By pressure range, it is fragmented into below 100 bar, 100–400 bar, and above 400 bar. As per end user, it is differentiated into automotive & transportation, commercial, and process & manufacturing industry. Regionally, the market is studied across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global pressure switch market include Eaton Corporation (Ireland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), Danfoss (Denmark), Baumer (Switzerland), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), SMC Corporation of America (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Endress+Hauser Consult AG (Switzerland), SOR Inc. (U.S.), and Barksdale Inc. (U.S.).

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Falling demand in various end-use industries and social distance restrictions in manufacturing plants reduced the demand for compressors and pumps or hydraulic switches in automotive industries, which negatively impacted the market growth.

Limited production or complete shutdown in manufacturing plants lead to decrease in demand for pressure switches in various applications, including exhaust ducts, air conditioners, dirt, and dust filter loading.

However, with the application of automation and deployment of limited labour force, the industry players are slowly improving the production volume, which further enhance the market demand for pressure switches in new projects.

