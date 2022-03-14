Gov. Pritzker Announces Four Appointments to Boards and Commissions, Public Administrators and Public Guardians

ILLINOIS, March 14 - ILLINOIS STATE MUSEUM BOARD

Sarah Doherty will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois State Museum Board. * Doherty is an Associate Professor of United States and Public History at North Park University. She was previously an Oral Historian at DePaul University, where she conducted interviews for the Dr. Helmut Epp Oral History Project. Doherty was appointed to the Village of Oak Park Historic Preservation Commission and is the recipient of the Faye Devine Award from the Oak Park River Forest Museum. She received a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs with an emphasis in on third world countries from Xavier University, a Master of Arts in Public History with an emphasis in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a Doctor of Philosophy in United States and Public History from Loyola University Chicago.

Roger Taylor will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois State Museum Board. * Taylor is President Emeritus of Knox College, where he previously served as President for 10 years and on the Board of Trustees for over 20 years. Prior to his experience in higher education administration, Taylor served as an Attorney at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he practiced law for nearly 30 years, with an emphasis on pro bono matters and trial advocacy. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Knox College and a Juris Doctorate from Northwestern University.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN

Lawrence Wooden will continue to serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Gallatin. * Wooden is a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and received an Honorable Discharge for his service to the United States. He has served as a member of the Shawneetown Regional Port District, Prior to retirement, he worked as the Supervisor of Peabody Coal Company for almost thirty years, where he acted as the Chief Electrician, Dock Supervisor and Prep Plant Supervisor of the company.

SECURE CHOICE SAVINGS BOARD

Staci Mayall will serve as a Member of the Secure Choice Savings Board. * Mayall is the Treasurer of Fulton County, where she acts as a custodian of county accounts and investments. Prior to serving in this role, she was the Fulton County Chief Deputy Treasurer, and prior to public service, was a Lender at Citizens Equity First Credit Union. She is an alumna of the Edgar Fellows Program, hosted by the University of Illinois System's Institute of Government and Public Affairs. She received an Associate of Science from Spoon River College and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Western Illinois University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.