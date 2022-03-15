Wearable Technology Market is projected to reach $184,403.60 million , growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031

AMR Logo

wearable technology market include, entry of large players, portable and convenient usage, increase in healthcare awareness, and technological advancements

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2022

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wearable Technology Market," by Product Type, Application and Devices: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031," the Wearable Technology Market size was valued at at $54,841.40 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $184,403.60 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global wearable technology market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Growth and opportunities

The growth of the global wearable technology market is driven by convenient usage of wearables and entry of various smartphone manufacturers. In addition, rise in health concerns among consumers fuels the adoption of wearable devices, which enable them to provide real-time information on their overall health. Multiple benefits offered by these devices, such as GPS tracking, heart monitoring, and notification alert further supplement the wearable devices market growth. Moreover, rise in disposable income of consumers and increase in standard of living propel the Wearable Technology Market Growth. However, increase in security concerns is projected to hamper the market growth, as the risk of data leakage is a major issue for users. Moreover, the limited battery life and high manufacturing cost restrain the market growth. Advancement in wearable devices technology is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The wearable technology market is segmented on the basis of device, product type, application, and region.

On the basis of product type the market is divided into wrist wear, eyewear, hearable, neckwear, body wear, and others.

On the basis of device, the market is categorized into smart watches, fitness and wellness devices, smart glasses, smart clothing, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is further classified into lifestyle, consumer applications, entertainment, healthcare, fitness and sports, defense, enterprise and industrial.

On the basis of region the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The fitness & sports segment dominated the wearable technology market with over 39% share in 2020, and is projected to maintain this Wearable Technology Market Trends during the forecast period. However, the entertainment sector is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.2% during the Wearable Technology Market Forecast period. The growth of the consumer application is expected to be driven by increase in awareness of wearable and innovative features & benefits provided by the wearable product manufacturers.

The key players profiled in the Wearable Technology Market Analysis include :-

Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Adidas AG., Nike, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Motorola Solutions Inc. These players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the wearable technology market.

Apple introduced Apple Watch Nike+, which is an important tool for runners, pairing exclusive Nike Sport Bands with Apple Watch Series 2, which features GPS, a two times brighter display, water resistance up to 50 m, a powerful dual-core processor, and watchOS 3. The introduction of technologically advanced products is likely to gain acceptance among the tech savvy people, specifically in developed regions of North America and Europe.

Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of parent market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Prime Benefits:

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis to understand the ability of buyers and suppliers, which enables business investors to devise sound, fruitful business decisions.

The study covers a detailed study of the latest market trends and market size coupled with a forecast of the Wearable Technology Market during the forecast period.

The report offers an analysis of the potential of the market across various geographical regions along with revenue contribution.

The study includes a detailed analysis of the key market players that are active in the market.

