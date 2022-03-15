HOLLYWOOD FILMMAKERS presents “A JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE” a Film dedicated to Robert Redford
We went through a lot of Poster renditions throughout this 13 year Journey. 'A JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE’ They're off to see the Wizard... Here's the Final Poster!
Here is the Original crew in 2004 right after arriving at the Sundance Film Festival. We were so young and blind to what was ahead!
Sundance Film Festival Documentary On Independent Filmmaking Challenges Launched!
A JOURNEY TO SUNDANCE is about the spirit, dreams and struggles of independent filmmakers from all over the world, as well as my own struggles to finish this enormous undertaking.
The documentary follows a group of young, enthusiastic filmmakers on a 13-year quest to uncover the true meaning of independent cinema. Initially meant to be a homage to the Sundance Film Festival, it soon developed into an in-depth survey of the challenges faced by young directors who operate outside the Hollywood studio system.
The history of the Sundance film festival, founded by ROBERT REDFORD, is covered along with interviews with movie stars, directors and producers. The film includes the history of the festival, as well as an in-depth look into the world of Independent filmmaking, and how the two coincide or perhaps collide.
Who was responsible for the renaissance of non-studio movies? There has been great debate and arguments for over 30 years among and around Hollywood, centering on Independent Film. From Miramax and the Weinsteins to the studios to the “little guys” to Sundance, the questions rage on. Has the Sundance Film Festival become too influenced by the studios? How does the “little guy” who’s made a movie, break into what seems to be a closed system even for indie film?
Enter a team of neophyte filmmakers — Julian Starks, Jennifer Sorenson and Bill Jacobson — who embark on a 13-year rollercoaster ride to find the answer to the decades old debate: What is Independent Film?
Against the backdrop of the Sundance Film Festival and the yearly pilgrimage of producers, directors, industry “suits” and Hollywood wannabes, these filmmakers and their cameras journey for the answers.
They trek to the festival each January for over a decade, and in their search of the original question, each of them is forced to face the issues — and demons — that plague any indie film. Whether it’s lack of money, lack of time, unexpected losses or disintegrating relationships, this grueling journey takes its toll on these three filmmakers, who ultimately refuse to give up their quest. Passion? Obsession? Stupidity? Insanity? Are these the qualities that plaque any Independent Film?
“A Journey to Sundance” tackles these questions with humor, honesty, poignancy and resolve. Julian Starks and his team were faced with unforeseen obstacles and sacrifices during the course of shooting. It captures their personal problems as well as the larger, shared struggles of the global community of independent filmmakers.
In 1981, Robert Redford founded the Sundance Institute to support aspiring artists. The Institute is an organization dedicated to independent artists and audience development. Every year, it brings independent Filmmakers together to share their knowledge and experience — whether in writing or acting workshop or at one of the many festivals it hosts Worldwide. Sundance also offers workshops for aspiring screenwriters and directors, cultivates budding talent, and provides career services to thousands of independent Filmmakers and artists every year.
In 1989, Utah/United States Film Festival showcased Sex, Lies, and Videotape — one of the most renowned indie films of all time. It changed the community’s mind about indie films and made everyone realize that these kinds of films deserve a spot on the list of top films. As a result, it cemented Sundance Film Festival as the premier event for independent film.
In 1991, the festival was officially renamed the Sundance Film Festival, after Redford’s character the Sundance Kid from the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
Sundance is widely regarded as the Mecca of independent filmmaking, and the selection process can be both stressful and competitive. Starks’ documentary is a deep-dive into the behind-the-scenes hurdles, anxiety and tenacity of young directors who set out to realize their Sundance dream.
Julian Starks and his team were faced with unforeseen obstacles and sacrifices during the course of shooting. It captures their personal problems as well as the larger, shared struggles of the global community of independent filmmakers.
It was a battle to finish this film when Julian was invited to screen a "Work-in- Progress" at the ‘Alternative Light’ Exhibition in Monaco, 2012. To his surprise, the exhibit was dedicated to ROBERT REDFORD’s pencil sketches he did in College in 1957. As FATE would have it, his booth happened to be next to Sibylle Szaggars-Redford, his wife, who was there on Robert’s behalf. She was surprised that Julian’s film was about her husband and took a copy home. Did Redford like this documentary about him and his festival? A month later Sibylle and Bob watched the film and loved it!
Julian was invited to meet him in Albuquerque. There Redford told Julian how much he loved the film, because it was about Julian’s struggle to finish the film after all of those years. He wanted Julian to re-shoot and re-edit the film. They‘ve finally finished the re-shooting and editing and now it’s complete!
What transpired in this labyrinthine journey after Julian’s meeting with Redford; the man that began it all?
According to a spokesperson, “A Journey to Sundance is a timely reminder of the crushing reality of the fierce competition and daily struggles faced by independent directors.”
With the latest announcement, Julian Starks continues his commitment to empowering cinephiles and aspiring directors with a truthful representation of the independent filmmaking experience.
This Feature Documentary film is now available on streaming services including TUBI TV, GOOGLE PLAY, YOUTUBE and ROKU.
Julian Starks
Hollywood Filmmakers LLC
+1 3108710940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Official 'A Journey to Sundance' Trailer