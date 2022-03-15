Hozpitality.com expands footprint in Australia with announcement of Out of the Box Co. as Franchisee partners

Sam Joshi will be based in Melbourne and head Franchisee Operations for Hozpitality’s expansion to Australian market.

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a part of the expansion plan Franchisee partners were announced for Hozpitality Group in Australia. Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality.com said, “Out of the Box co, based in Melbourne, run by Sam Joshi will be our partners for the Australian market and all business will be handled by them”. We are working with some other partners and will soon make announcements in UK, Pakistan, China, Hongkong, USA, Europe and other countries also soon. Meanwhile a list of our existing Partners and Consultants can be found at https://www.hozpitality.com/affiliates, Raj added.

Sam Joshi has over 20 Years of experience in food and hospitality industry, backed with Bachelor and master’s in hospitality from Griffith University, Australia. He is effectively managed and set up processing kitchen and food and beverage outlets in Australia. He has successfully managed international brand like ITC Sheraton hotels and group and is currently operating hospitality management consultancy and recruitment firm based in Melbourne.

Sam is true reflection and synchroniser of “Out of The Box Co” who is responsible for managing and administering all aspects of the Hospitality business immaculately.

Sam looks at the practical side of each role, brings it on paper and provides a complete package to the Hospitality business owners uplifting their confidence by looking after their legal aspects, creating business layouts, their financial security, recruitment and staff training and lastly making the operation of every project flawless and successful profitable.

Raj said, “We're delighted to have Sam on board to expand in Australia. Australia has always been a fascinating and high-yielding market for us and the hospitality industry. The island has proved sustainable tourism even during the worst days of the pandemic. We're optimistic that with the rise of the inoculation rate and opening of markets worldwide, Australia will soon regain the title of being the best place to be in. Australia recruits both expatriates and local hospitality professionals”.

Although Hozpitality.com has a robust database of international candidates, with the new expansion, we seek to attract native candidates from Australia for local as well as international Hospitality industry, added Raj Bhatt, CEO of Hozpitality Group.

Excited about the announcement, Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group said, “Franchisee is the way forward for our company, not many companies have tried this before, but we are happy to be the torch bearers and are positive about this decision”. This will also help us grow faster in newer markets with partners who already have strong presence in these countries and will help us fuel growth fast, she added.

“Hozpitality Franchisee model is developed for companies and professionals where they can become a Franchisee for a particular country and run Hozpitality.com website in that country as their own business”, explained Raj. Since the website shows data based on member’s location, the data always stays relevant to the user. Our aim is to sign up Franchisee’s for every country in the world and expand our offerings globally, added Raj.

For any inquiries, Hozpitality Australia can be reached at sam@hozpitality.com

About Hozpitality Group: -

The platform on www.hozpitality.com offers a Community Network and Market Place of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. Hozpitality.com is a multilingual platform and is available in 7 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School’s Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.