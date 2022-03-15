Submit Release
Ainger Road, Five Point Highway bridge maintenance over I-69 in Eaton County begins Monday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - On Monday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin maintenance work on the Ainger Road and Five Point Highway bridges over I-69 in Charlotte. This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Eaton

Highways: I-69 Ainger Road Five Point Highway

Closest city: Charlotte

Start date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Ainger Road bridge work estimated end date: 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2022

Five Point Highway bridge work estimated end date: 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022

Overall project end date: November 2023

Traffic restrictions: The Ainger Road bridge will be closed and detoured, while the Five Point Highway bridge will remain open to two-way traffic with temporary traffic signals for the duration of the work on that structure. 

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant state, national, and international trade corridor.

