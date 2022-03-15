Hacksaw Blades Market is expected to reach $ 1,560.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% | Says AMR

Global Hacksaw Blades Market

The major driving factor of the global hacksaw blades market is rise in utilization of hacksaw blades in the process of sawmill manufacturing.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research adds Hacksaw Blades Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications The hacksaw blade is made of nitrated steel, cast iron, aluminum brass, and stainless steel. The teeth on the hacksaw blades are the major cutting elements on the blades. These blades are fixed in a hacksaw under tension in a frame and used for cutting materials such as metal, wood, and plastic. The hacksaw blades are available in 10 TPI, 14 TPI, 18TPI, 24 TPI, and 32 TPI range. These hacksaws are manually and electrically operated and used by DIY and professional consumers.

The growth of the hacksaw blades market is majorly driven by rise in urbanization and rapid industrialization in emerging countries. Asia-Pacific dominated the hacksaw blades market in 2020, owing to presence of large-scale production facilities in countries such as China and India

Rise in utilization of hacksaw blades within the process of sawmill manufacturing is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the global hacksaw blades market. In addition, rise in demand for furniture in newly constructed infrastructures as well as in renovated buildings has boosted the production of wood cut into pieces through sawmill, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. In addition, rapid industrialization has led to increased infrastructural spending on machinery, which propels the hacksaw blades market growth.

On the contrary, the development of the machinery and equipment in manufacturing sector, majorly in the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, is anticipated to open new avenues for the hacksaw blades market during the forecast period.

However, laser cutting technology and water cutting technology consume less time and power compared to tradition hacksaws and can cut wood and metal into complex shapes, which restrain the growth of the hacksaw blades market. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering growth of the hacksaw blades market. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Market players-

Apex Tool Group LLC, Chronos, Disston Company, Gedore, HABUR-SAWS GmbH, Klein Tools, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Starrett, and Thomas Flinn & Co.

